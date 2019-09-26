|
Sondra June (Hladky) Hill SOLDIER- Sondra June Hill, 84, of Soldier, KS, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Medicalodge Jackson County. Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 6:30 P.M. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mercer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Noah Hill Educational Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019