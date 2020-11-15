Dr. Song-Ping Lee, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



He was born on December 2, 1934, in Tsao Tun, Taiwan, the son of Tsong-Long Lee and Zhi-Ying (Chien) Lee.



Dr. Lee was a physician specializing in Otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat). He graduated from the College of Medicine, National Taiwan University (Taipei, Taiwan) in June 1961 and finished an Otolaryngology residency at National Taiwan University Hospital in 1965. He completed an internship in general practice at Pottsville Hospital (Pottsville, PA) in 1968, a general surgery residency at Ohio State Medical College (Toledo, OH) in 1969, and an otolaryngology residency in 1971 and teaching fellowship in 1972 at Tufts Medical School (Boston, MA). Dr. Lee then settled his family and began his medical practice in Topeka, Kansas, in July, 1972.



Dr. Lee had a distinguished 40-year career as a physician in Topeka. Through diligence and hard work, Dr. Lee overcame language and cultural challenges to generously give of himself in the medical, performing arts, social service, and Taiwanese-American communities in Topeka and beyond. Dr. Lee worked long hours, never turning away any patient and taking the time to treat everyone who came to his office, regardless of their financial means.



He was a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology and the American College of Surgeons (F.A.C.S.), a member of the American Medical Association, Kansas Medical Society, Shawnee County Medical Society, and a supporter and volunteer at the Marian Clinic.



In March 1990, Dr. Lee was recognized as a distinguished community leader by the Topeka Public Schools Multicultural Task Force for his commitment to fostering intercultural understanding and diversity.



Dr. Lee was a lifetime member of the North American Taiwanese Medical Association and served as President of the Kansas Chapter. He also served on the boards of the Taiwanese United Fund and Formosan Association of Public Affairs.



Dr. Lee celebrated his retirement from his medical practice with family, friends and colleagues in Topeka on September 8, 2012. After he retired, he was the recipient of the 2012 Heart of St. Francis award to honor his service to St. Francis Health Center.



Dr. Lee loved his family, his friends and his work. He loved music and dance and had a passion for travel, which he enjoyed experiencing in the close company of his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Li-Ying, his three sons and their respective spouses, Donald S. Lee and Shirley Lu, Edward S. Lee and Dina Lew and Andrew S. Lee, and his five grandchildren, Garrett Lee, Aiden Lee, Jake Lee, Zoe Lee and Max Lee. He is also survived by his brothers Song-Pai Lee, Song-Jie Lee, Song-Yea Lee, Song-Yao Lee, Song-Dow Lee and Song-Suin Lee and his sister, Mei-Li Lee.



Honoring Dr. Lee's request, cremation is planned. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the memorial service for Dr. Lee will be attended only by immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Song-Ping Lee Fund, Stormont Vail Foundation, 1500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 to help underserved patients.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store