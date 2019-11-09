|
Spencer Michael O'Bleness, 27, of Topeka, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born November 15, 1991, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Michael and Rebecca (Wilson) O'Bleness.
He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in 2010 and attended Washburn Tech.
Spencer had been employed at several area restaurants and currently worked for Aramark at the Mars facility.
He is survived by his daughter, Addison Leigh O'Bleness, Lenexa, KS; his mother, Rebecca, Topeka; his father, Michael, Vallejo, CA and a brother, Ryan C. Shirk, Wichita, KS. Also surviving are numerous other family and friends.
Spencer enjoyed time with family, friends and his dog, Turbo. He loved to play golf, avid fan of KU Jayhawk basketball and Kansas City Chiefs football.
A celebration of Spencer's life will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota, Topeka. Family requests that you wear casual attire. To leave a message for Spencer's family, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019