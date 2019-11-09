Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Spencer O'Bleness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Spencer Michael O'Bleness

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Spencer Michael O'Bleness Obituary
Spencer Michael O'Bleness, 27, of Topeka, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas.

He was born November 15, 1991, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Michael and Rebecca (Wilson) O'Bleness.

He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in 2010 and attended Washburn Tech.

Spencer had been employed at several area restaurants and currently worked for Aramark at the Mars facility.

He is survived by his daughter, Addison Leigh O'Bleness, Lenexa, KS; his mother, Rebecca, Topeka; his father, Michael, Vallejo, CA and a brother, Ryan C. Shirk, Wichita, KS. Also surviving are numerous other family and friends.

Spencer enjoyed time with family, friends and his dog, Turbo. He loved to play golf, avid fan of KU Jayhawk basketball and Kansas City Chiefs football.

A celebration of Spencer's life will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota, Topeka. Family requests that you wear casual attire. To leave a message for Spencer's family, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com. Spencer Spencer Michael Michael O'Bleness O'Bleness
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Spencer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -