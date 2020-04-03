|
|
Spencer Younger Spencer Taylor Younger, 24, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He was born April 14, 1995, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Steve Younger and Susan Askren.
Spencer was ambitiously employed as a bartender at Old Chicago in Topeka and attended school at Washburn University to pursue degrees in Marketing and Finance.
Survivors include his parents, Steve (Brenda) Younger and Susan (Clifton) Askren; Fiancee, Mackenzie Morrison, Grandmother Janise Long, brothers, Steven A. Younger, Shawn C. Younger, Lucas K. Younger; future mother and father in law Michael (Grace) Morrison, stepbrother Jamie (Natasha) Askren, and stepsister Kasey Miller.
Spencer was very passionate about organ donation and the fight against childhood cancer. He was the life of the party, generous, willing to help anyone with anything. He had the kindest heart, the most contagious smile, and a laugh that could be recognized anywhere. In a room full of 90 people he knew 91 of them and probably their dog too. He was so protective of his family he would go to bat for each and every one of them no matter the circumstance. He was so in love with Mackenzie Morrison, his life partner, and was soon to be wed to her and become a part of her wonderful family.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and the family will inform everyone when and where once the details are finalized.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mackenzie Morrison on Venmo, and may also use the username @mack_mor. The donations will be made to the Childhood Leukemia Foundation and Midwest Transplant Network.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020