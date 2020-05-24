|
|
Stacey Woolington Stacey Marie Woolington, 46, formerly of Ozawkie, Kansas, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the House at Midland Care Hospice.
Stacey was born October 26, 1973, in Topeka, Kansas, to Gary and Janice Perkins Nafziger. She grew up in Ozawkie and graduated from Jefferson West High School in 1992. Stacey earned her undergraduate degree from Washburn University, her Master of Public Administration from the University of Kansas, and her Master of Business Administration from Friends University. Among other positions, Stacey served as Shawnee County Financial Administrator, Chief Financial Officer for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and in the Office of Judicial Administration.
Stacey was a loving, encouraging, caring mother, and was very proud of her children. She enthusiastically supported the Pittsburgh Steelers and KU Jayhawks, enjoyed traveling and collecting cookbooks, and loved trying new recipes for her family. Her family shares many happy memories of trips with Stacey to Colorado, Kauai, San Diego, and the Missouri Ozarks.
Grateful to have shared Stacey's life are her children, Brittany Woolington, Tyler Woolington and Shaw Woolington, Topeka; her parents, Gary and Janice Nafziger, Ozawkie; and her sister, Amy Nafziger, Boulder, Colorado.
Due to COVID-19 public health recommendations encouraging seniors and those at risk to refrain from public gatherings, only Stacey's children and her sister will greet friends on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are recommended, and social distance is absolutely required.
A private family graveside service will be in Ozawkie Cemetery, Ozawkie, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020