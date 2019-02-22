|
Stella (Vargas) Florez, 87, died February 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born January 13, 1932 in Topeka, the daughter of Francisco and Marie Vargas.
She graduated from Our Lady of Guadalupe Grade School, Hayden High School and Clark's Business College in Topeka.
She made a career of working for the State of Kansas starting as a secretary and retiring as an Administrative Assistant for the Department of Transportation in 1994. She was elected and served a term as President of the Kaw Chapter of the National Secretaries Association.
Stella was very active in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church serving many years as organist, teaching CCD classes, and participating in the Fiesta Mexicana entertaining programs as well as teaching youngsters dances to be in the musical programs. She also was a teacher in piano lessons.
Stella married Raymond Florez in 1993. He preceded her in death in 1998
She is survived by her brother, Anthon y (Linda) Vargas Sr., her sisters, Mary Mosquera, Alice (Steven) Dominguez, and Rose Ramos all of Topeka. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and by her husband's sons and their families.
Also preceding her in death was her parents, a brother, Frank Vargas Jr., her sister, Maria Luisa Vargas and her beloved grandfather, Tomas Vargas.
She will be especially missed by not only her family but by her ballgame buddies, Lucy Gomez and Pete Gomez, as well as good friend and neighbor, Gene Tavares.
Stella will lie in state on Sunday, February 24, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. with a Parish Rosary prayed at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25th, at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Hayden Catholic High School or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW Sixth St. Topeka, Kansas 66603.
