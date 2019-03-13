|
Stephanie Michele Mott Stephanie Michele Mott, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019.
A celebration of Stephanie's life will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. A potluck will be shared from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Topeka, 4775 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019