Celebration of Life
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Topeka Performing Arts Center
214 SE 8th Ave
Topeka, KS
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Topeka
4775 SW 21st Street
Topeka, KS
View Map
Stephanie Michele Mott Obituary
Stephanie Michele Mott Stephanie Michele Mott, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019.

A celebration of Stephanie's life will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. A potluck will be shared from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Topeka, 4775 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
