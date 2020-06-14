Stephen "Steve" Braymen Stephen "Steve" Braymen, 70, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Survivors include a sister, Ann (Marty) Schmiedeler; brother, Richard Braymen; niece, Kelsey (Caleb) Hopkins; nephews, Anthony (Megan) Schmiedeler and Perry (Bailey) Schmiedeler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Joanie Braymen.
Cremation is planned. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.