Stephen James "Boc" Bocquin, 71, Topeka, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Boc is survived by his sons, Casey (Kierston) Bocquin and Gabe (Karlee) Bocquin; brother, Charles "Spike" Bocquin, Jr.; sister, Rosemary (Mic) Hougton; sister-in-law, Sherry Lynn and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Following Boc's wishes, no flowers have been requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys For Tots, c/o the funeral home or by donating online, www.ToysForTots.org. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Boc's family,
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019