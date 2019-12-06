Home

Stephen Robert Flye

Stephen Robert Flye Stephen Robert Flye, 69, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Flye of the home; daughters, Sarah Reed, Debbie Singleterry and Jennifer Flye, all of Topeka; 6 grandchildren; and sisters, Marcia Cain and Cheryl (Kurt) Dubach.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene.

To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
