Stephen Robert Flye

Stephen Robert Flye Obituary
Stephen Robert Flye Stephen Robert Flye, 69, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Flye of the home; daughters, Sarah Reed, Debbie Singleterry and Jennifer Flye, all of Topeka; 6 grandchildren; and sisters, Marcia Cain and Cheryl (Kurt) Dubach.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene.

To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
