Stephen Wayne Conser
Stephen Wayne Conser passed October 25, 2020.

He was the son of Charles Wesley Conser and Bernice Gertrude Schroer of Kansas City, MO. He was born June 12, 1952. After graduating high school in Valley Falls, KS, he joined the United States Marine Corps three days later. He served in the Marines from 1971-1975. He worked for the V.A. Hospital in Topeka, KS, where he retired after 27 years of service. He also served in the Army Reserves for 12 years during this time.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Janice Bowman, who married September 15, 1978. They have two sons, Jason Conser of Berryton, KS and Joshua (Natasha) Conser of Baltimore, Maryland. He also has two grandchildren Hagen and Ruxen Conser. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
