Steve Rasmusson

Lyndon--Steven Kent Rasmusson, 68, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home in Lyndon, Kansas. He was born on November 5, 1951 in Alexandria, Louisiana, the son of ReVoe and Alta Fisher Rasmusson.
Steve had lived in Topeka for many years and had lived in Lyndon for the last several years.
He worked for Bushman Construction and then 30 years at CAS Construction as a Project Superintendent. He served in the Kansas Air National Guard from 1969 to 1975.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Alta and ReVoe.
Steve is survived by his sister, Karen (Kelly) Persinger of Atchison; his brother, David (Debra) Rasmusson of Lyndon; and four nieces and nephews, Erin, Austin, Elizabeth and Neil.
Graveside services for Steve will be at 10:30am on Wednesday, September 23 at the Vassar Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm on Tuesday at the Feltner Funeral Chapel In Lyndon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyndon Carnegie Library, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com
.