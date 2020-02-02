Home

Steven C. Mallory Steven C. Mallory, 48, Tecumseh, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Survivors include two children, Christopher Mallory and Alexis Mallory both of Topeka; his father, Stuart Mallory, Jr., Tecumseh; and two siblings, Stuart Mallory and Richelle Casey, both of Kansas City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Corber. Private services were held at Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southeast Chapel. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Steven's family, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
