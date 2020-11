Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Carl Rokita, 61, born Nov 27, 1958, Topeka, passed Fri, Nov 13. Survived by his wife of 6 years, Patti; he left 4 step-children, 14 grandchildren, and having no biological children, he considered Josh and Chelsea Sinning as his.



