1/
Steven Craig Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Craig Johnson, 54, of Topeka passed away on July 11. 2020. Steven worked at R.R. Pallets in Topeka. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary, 3601 SW 17th, Topeka Kansas. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery at Newman, east of Perry. He will lie in state from 11-9 pm on Tuesday, July 21st at Davidson Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited beginning at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening, following the rosary the family will receive friends from 7:30 -9:00 pm. To read his full obituary or leave the family a message please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Lying in State
11:00 - 09:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved