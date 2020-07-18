Steven Craig Johnson, 54, of Topeka passed away on July 11. 2020. Steven worked at R.R. Pallets in Topeka. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary, 3601 SW 17th, Topeka Kansas. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery at Newman, east of Perry. He will lie in state from 11-9 pm on Tuesday, July 21st at Davidson Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited beginning at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening, following the rosary the family will receive friends from 7:30 -9:00 pm. To read his full obituary or leave the family a message please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com