Steven Craig Magee Steven Craig Magee, 64, Topeka, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
He was born February 14, 1955, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Milton and Patricia (Beavers) Magee. He received a Bachelor's Degree from University of Oklahoma.
Steven was employed with the state of Kansas and Luce Press Clippings.
Steven married Kimberly Joy Magee on November 7, 1992 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include his mother; two brothers, Gregory (Tiffany) Magee, Midwest City, OK and Eric (Linda) Magee, Surprise, AZ and numerous extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Steven enjoyed cooking, gardening, OU football, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and trivia with Doesn't Matter Trivia team.
A celebration of Steven's life will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. A reception will follow the service at Parker-Price Reception Center. Burial will be at Rochester Cemetery after the reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To leave a message for Steven's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019