Steven Hair Steven Michael Hair, 60, of Topeka, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, 3501 SW Wanamaker Road. Interment with military honors will follow at Underwood Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior at the church.
