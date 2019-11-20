Home

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene
3501 SW Wanamaker Road
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene
3501 SW Wanamaker Road
Steven Hair Obituary
Steven Hair Steven Michael Hair, 60, of Topeka, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, 3501 SW Wanamaker Road. Interment with military honors will follow at Underwood Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior at the church.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
