Steven Huntsman Steven W. Huntsman, 64 of Adrian, passed away June 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City. Cremation, with Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Sabina Catholic Church (700 Trevis Ave., Belton, Mo., 64012) with Fr. Jeff Stephan officiating. Visitation will be prior to Mass from 10-11 at the church, with Rosary at 9:45. Visitation will also be Friday evening at Mullinax Funeral Home (10 S. High St., Butler, Mo., 64730) from 6-8 PM, with spoken memories and sharing at 7PM. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial contributions are suggested to the Steven Huntsman Memorial, a college fund for Steve's grandchildren.



(The Catholic diocese provides that in this time of social distancing, occupants in St. Sabina Church are limited to 100 persons, and each must wear a mask. Masks will be available at the church, and guests are asked to observe social distancing among all in attendance).



Steve was born December 12, 1955 in Topeka, KS, oldest son of Floyd Huntsman and Betty (Arnold) Huntsman. Steve grew up in Topeka, KS and graduated from Seaman High in 1974. He took an early retirement from UPS after almost 25 years of service due to health issues. He married his wife Debra (Barter) Huntsman August 26, 1989 and together they raised three wonderful boys. Steve was an amazing husband, father, friend to all and most proudly a Papa, the man, the myth, the legend.



He was an avid outdoorsman who thrived to fish and hunt as well as shoot archery. He lived each day of life like it was his last. His huge smile and exciting personality filled any room he entered.



He was preceded in death by his father Floyd Huntsman, mother Betty Huntsman and biological dad Richard Fleming and daughter-in-law Stacey Huntsman.



Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Debra (Barter) Huntsman, brother Randy Huntsman (Linda) Topeka, KS, children Sean Huntsman Denver, CO, Garrett Huntsman (Jimi) Peculiar, MO and Caleb Huntsman (Emilie) of Adrian, MO. Step-granddaughters Raychel, Whitney, grandchildren Collin and Olivia, step-great grandsons Landon and Christian and several cousins and extended family members.



You will be missed by all.



