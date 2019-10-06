|
Steven Koons Steven E. Koons, 78, of rural Wakarusa, formerly of Topeka, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care in Topeka. He was born January 8, 1941 at Valley Falls, KS the son of Elmer Earl and Marjorie Faye Sewell Jeffery Koons. Steven graduated Oskaloosa High School in 1959. He attended Baker University, Kansas State University and received a Business Degree in Accounting from Washburn University in 1977. Steven worked for 33 years as an Accountant for the State of Kansas, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed racing at Heartland Park in Topeka and was a competitor in the KMSA motorcycle races and the NHRA E.T. bracket races in his 1971 El Camino. Steven enjoyed traveling and did so extensively, with Alaska, Arizona and Colorado being some of his favorite destinations. He married Mary Katherine Zeller on October 16, 1993 at Topeka. She preceded him in death on October 16, 2013. Survivors include two step-sons, Joseph (Brenda) Zeller, Belvue, KS, Geoffrey (Charlotte) Zeller, Wakarusa, two sisters, Kathleen Thomas, Atchison, Ann Miller, Delphos, KS and two grandchildren, Nicki and Lauren Zeller. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Jeffries. Cremation is planned. Inurnment will be 10:00 AM Saturday, October 12 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or the Oskaloosa Public Library and sent in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019