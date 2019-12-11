Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Steven Lanier Warner

Steven Lanier Warner Obituary
Steven Lanier Warner Steven Lanier Warner, 57, of Topeka, passed away on December 10, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Topeka, Kansas on October 11, 1962 the son of Alan and Elizabeth (Cohorost) Warner.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 a.m. at the Auburn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Auburn Civic Center in Auburn, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his memory to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home to assist his family, Elara Caring Hospice, or to Helping Hands Humane Society, and sent in care of 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
