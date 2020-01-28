|
|
Steven Lawrence "Steve" Farrar Steven Lawrence "Steve" Farrar, 68, of Tecumseh, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at The Landing Grille & Bar, 2920 S.E. Croco Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66605. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020