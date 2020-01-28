Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Landing Grille & Bar
2920 S.E. Croco Rd.
Topeka, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Farrar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Lawrence "Steve" Farrar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Lawrence "Steve" Farrar Obituary
Steven Lawrence "Steve" Farrar Steven Lawrence "Steve" Farrar, 68, of Tecumseh, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at The Landing Grille & Bar, 2920 S.E. Croco Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66605. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Steve's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -