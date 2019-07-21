|
Steven Max Burn Long time Tulsa resident, Steven Max Burn, born March 22, 1949, in Topeka, Kansas to Bun and Elsie Burn passed away July 14, 2019, at the age of seventy after suffering ill health for decades. Max is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy Burn; son Blaine Burn and wife Lisa, three granddaughters Sydney, Hallie, and Danner Burn and son Eric Burn; three siblings, sister Linda Cosgrove, brother Don and wife Janice, sister Kay Blythe and husband Ron; and many other loving family members.
After graduating from Okmulgee High School, Max attended OSU and TU. Unsure what career direction he wanted in life he dropped out of college and joined the Army. He was a disabled veteran, serving in the Army from 1969-71. After discharge, he was accepted into the College of Pharmacy at OU. While in school he worked sales and was giddy when he closed a deal, and sales is where he found his niche.
He was retired from the flooring industry, last having worked for Patcraft Commercial.
He immensely treasured the time spent with his granddaughters, he looked forward to OU football, and Max was a history buff. He had a great admiration for all veterans and especially enjoyed studying WWII and the Vietnam wars.
Max's family invites you to join them at 7:00 PM Friday, July 26, 2019, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service, 5757 S. Memorial, for a festive gathering of celebration in remembrance of Max. Family requests everyone to wear casual attire.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019