|
|
Steven R Bertels Steven Robert Bertels, 61, of Evans, CO formerly of Nortonville, KS died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Atchison Hospital after a fast battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm on Friday, Oct. 25th, 2019 at the O'Trimble Chapel, 329 Main St, Nortonville, KS with Rev. Francis Nelson from the Redemption Center Church, Topeka, KS officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Nortonville, KS. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 24th, 2019 at the O'Trimble Chapel, Nortonville, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ducks Unlimited or National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Steve was born on Feb. 21, 1958 in Winchester, KS the son of Robert J. and Elizabeth (King) Bertels. He graduated from Jefferson County North High School in 1976. Steve was a painter and artist specializing in wildlife. He had won the Kansas Fish & Game Turkey Stamp Award in 1987 and won 2nd place for Duck Stamp Award. Steve had worked at Lowes while living in Washington State and presently was a driver for the Cannon Bake House in Colorado. He was a member of the Generations Church, Greely, CO and a former member of the Knights of Columbus, and Nortonville Jaycees. Steve enjoyed fishing and camping and was an outdoorsman.
He was married to Dena Larison n in the spring of 1978 and they were later divorced. Survivors include two sons, Jeremy and wife Cessnee Bertels, Rodgers, AR and Shane Bertels, Ozawkie, KS, a daughter, Kristy Bertels, Kansas City, MO, three brothers, Kenneth L. Bertels, Valley Falls, KS, Ronald E. (Brenda) Bertels, Nortonville, KS, and Darin W. Bertels, Yelm, WA, six sisters, Cynthia (Ronald) Kesse, Cummings, KS, Sherry (Greg) Wagner, Nortonville, KS, Lynette M (Raymond) Chmidling, Nortonville, KS, Denise R. Jones, Yukon, OK, Lisa (Matt) Swygert, Kansas City, MO, and Dawn (John) Worley, Topeka, KS, and two grandchildren, Maya and Matthew Bertels, Rodgers, AR. and life partner, Gail Strausheim, of the home in Evans, CO. His parents, and two brothers, Bryan J and Gary W Bertels preceded him in death.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019