Steven R. Donahue Steven R Donahue, 53, passed away on February 28, 2019. He was born July 12, 1965 to Robert and Mary (Winter) Donahue. He graduated from Royal Valley High School in 1983. Steven is survived by his parents and three sisters, Lori DeVorss, Linda Wichman, and Lisa Conus along with three nieces, two nephews, a great niece and great nephew.

A celebration of life will be held March 17, 2019 from 4-6PM at Mikey's Bar and Grill, 601 E Hwy 24, Rossville, KS 66533.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
