Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Steven Ray Corley

Steven Ray Corley Obituary
Steven Ray Corley Steven Ray Corley, 63, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Steven's Life will take place at a later date. Private inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, 3501 S. W. Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66614.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Steven's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
