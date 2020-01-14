|
|
Steven Scott TenEyck Steven Scott TenEyck, 56, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A funeral ceremony will be at 10:00 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 901 SW Fillmore Topeka, KS 66606.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020