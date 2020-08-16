1/1
Steven Wages
Steven Allen Wages, 67, Topeka, Kansas, passed Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Steve was born November 19, 1952, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Leroy and Eileen Williams Wages. He earned a bachelor's degree from K-State. Steve was the CEO of Telecommunication Research Associates. He liked horse racing. Steve volunteered and coached many youth baseball and football teams.

Steve is survived by his son, Jason; and siblings, Lee and Phil Wages and Cecilia Marie Slater. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Steve will be cremated and due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be at a later date.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
