Stuart Haney Stuart Haney, 62, died suddenly at home in Leesburg, Virginia on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born in Topeka, Kansas to William E. and Lila C. (nee Edwards) Haney, Stuart spent many of his formative years working on the family farm and ultimately rose to prominent positions advising some of the country's most influential business and political figures.
He received an undergraduate degree in hotel administration from Cornell University, a Juris Doctor degree from Washburn University Law School, and a Master of Laws in Tax from Georgetown University Law Center.
During his college years he became active in the campaigns of his former home state U.S. Senator, Robert Dole, and later served as an intern in the Senator's capitol office. More importantly, however, was Stuart meeting his future life partner, Paula Leszyk, while working at the Holiday Inn in Cortland, New York. They were married on July 14, 1979, and later became the proud parents of their only child, Colton Haney.
Upon earning his final degree, Stuart began his professional career working in the tax division of Arthur Anderson LLP., where he established many friendships and connections that he cherished through the years. He later became in-house counsel to high net worth individuals, including the late Jack Kent Cooke who was both owner of the Washington Redskins NFL franchise and philanthropist in the National Capital region.
Upon Cooke's death in 1997, Stuart served as co-executor of Mr. Cooke's estate which resulted in the sale of the Redskins for a then-record of $800 million and, among other assets, the Chrysler Building in New York City. Stuart later served as president and chief operating officer of Salamander Farms in Middleburg, Virginia.
While he had a robust career that led to his many engaging and often humorous tales, Stuart will be most remembered for his warm and generous spirit. His proudest work was serving as a life-time member of the board of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. Beyond his commitment to honoring Mr. Cooke's legacy, Stuart's greatest joy was getting to know and support many of the foundation's 2,700 Cooke Scholars over the past 16 years.
Stuart served on numerous other boards, including the Gettysburg Foundation, the Alliance for Environmental Markets and Investments, the National History Day, Shelter House, the First Star Institute, and the Journey Through Hallowed Ground. Whether it was engaging through these organizations or lending a helping hand to a friend in need, all who knew Stuart will long remember his warm smile and infectious energy. He had a natural but powerful ability to make everyone feel as though they were his friend of many years, even if they had only met mere moments before.
A curious, life-long learner, Stuart was constantly doing something new. Whether it was delving into an obscure book on American history or doing a project around the house that he had never done before, he found joy. But this curiosity was best exemplified through his love for travel that he shared with his wife and son. Stuart and his family journeyed to more than 35 countries where, having "done his homework," he took a mischievous delight in showing up the local tour guide.
In addition to his wife and son, Stuart is survived by his mother of Topeka, Kansas, brother Stephen (Nancy) of San Antonio, Texas, sister-in-law Linda (Joseph) Holthouser of Elmira, New York, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father in 1993.
Per his wishes, Stuart's "final journey" will be to a destination he had never visited where his cremated remains will be spread. Given the present situation, a celebration of Stuart's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation (44325 Woodridge Parkway, Lansdowne, Virginia 20176) in honor of their husband and father, son and brother.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020