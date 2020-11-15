Sue Ann McPherson, 86, of Topeka, passed away on November 10, 2020 at the Topeka Presbyterian Manor.
Sue was cremated. Due to the current COVID situation her family has chosen to postpone her memorial visitation until a later date. When it is scheduled a new notice will be published at that time. Inurnment will also be at a later date next to her husband in Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Topeka Presbyterian Manor for help those patients on Medicaid with expenses and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
