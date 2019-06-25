|
Sue "Tudi" Brichacek Sue Ann "Tudi" Brichacek, 70, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Tudi was born October 7, 1948, in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Archie and Charlene Kriter McAlister. She attended Blackwell and Lindsay schools, graduated in 1966 from Healdton High School and attended Oklahoma City Beauty College. In 1972, Tudi married Johnny Fizer. To this union two children were born. She later married Russell Brichacek. They enjoyed more than 31 years together prior to his death, two months ago, April 20, 2019.
Tudi worked as a beautician for many years in Oklahoma. She also worked in the oil fields in the Dowell Oil Services office in Healdton. She held several positions after moving to Topeka in 1987 and retired as the administrative secretary for the Kansas School Board Association.
Tudi was "Booma" to her grandkids whom she loved dearly and who returned that love. They loved being with her. She was so much fun! She made friends everywhere she went and was known for her crazy sense of humor that just naturally drew people to her. If you had encountered Tudi you were a fan.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Jennifer Fizer-Neal (Clay Neal), Topeka and Jeff Fizer (Chasity), Meriden; grandchildren, Clayton Fizer, Mayci Fizer, Maddie Neal, Mollie Neal and Kinley Fizer; great-granddaughter, Emerie Fizer; her mother, Charlene McAlister, Healdton, OK; and niece, Jami Wilson. Tudi was also preceded in death by her father and her sister, Marcy Wilson.
Tudi's family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. A Celebration of Tudi's Life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Helping Hands Humane Society or to Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019