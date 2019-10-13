|
Sue Jackson Sue Jackson, 66, Topeka, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
She was born August 20, 1953, in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of Russell and Vergie (Hayes) Peerman.
Sue married Howard Jackson on December 16, 1989 in Topeka, Kansas. He survives. Other include a son Casey (Sara) Jackson and their children Owen and Ben Jackson; daughter Guin Jackson; brother Bob Atteberry and aunt MaryAnn.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly; three brothers and two sisters.
Memorial services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to any no kill animal shelter in your area. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Sue's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019