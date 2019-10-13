Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Jackson


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Jackson Obituary
Sue Jackson Sue Jackson, 66, Topeka, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.

She was born August 20, 1953, in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of Russell and Vergie (Hayes) Peerman.

Sue married Howard Jackson on December 16, 1989 in Topeka, Kansas. He survives. Other include a son Casey (Sara) Jackson and their children Owen and Ben Jackson; daughter Guin Jackson; brother Bob Atteberry and aunt MaryAnn.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly; three brothers and two sisters.

Memorial services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to any no kill animal shelter in your area. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Sue's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now