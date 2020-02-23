|
Supastra "Sue" Chulindra Supastra "Sue" Chulindra died at a nursing home in Waukegan, Ill., on Oct. 28, 2019, more than two months after suffering a massive stroke. She was 80.
A native of Thailand, Ms. Chulindra came to the United States in 1969, eventually becoming a naturalized citizen. She lived in Los Angeles for a few years until moving to Lawrence, Kan., before settling down in Topeka.
Ms. Chulindra graduated from Chulalongkarn University in Bangkok, Thailand, with a bachelor's of art in English and history. She taught French and English in Thailand. In Topeka, she earned a CNA and worked with the elderly in the activities department at Papan's Landing, United Methodist Home and Aldersgate Village. She also worked at some group homes for people with developmental disabilities.
Survivors include a daughter, Warisa "Tammy" Chulindra, of San Diego; a son, Witra "Tim" Chulindra, of Libertyville, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Kim Chulindra; and two grandchildren, Kitra and Avery Chulindra. Three brothers and several nieces and nephews in Thailand also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a brother.
The family will hold a private memorial service on April 18 in Topeka. For details, email [email protected]
The family suggests donations to the https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give or the Helping Hands Humane Society http://www.hhhstopeka.org/donate/donate-online/ in Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020