Susan Cline

Susan Lynn Cline, 66, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 18, 2020, at her care home of human angels.
Susan was born June 8, 1954, at the Alameda Hospital in Oakland, California; the daughter and only child of William Lee and Marilyn Lucille Cline. The family moved to Clayton, California, during Susan's childhood years. Susan's father died in 1970, and following Marilyn's retirement from nursing at Children's Hospital in Oakland, Marilyn and Susan moved to Topeka in November 2002 to be closer to family.
Susan joined Topeka's Exploring Life organization for persons with developmental disabilities in 2004 and eventually moved into one of their care homes upon Marilyn's passing in December 2013. She enjoyed the family and friendship provided by Exploring Life's caring staff for her remaining years.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Inurnment at a later date will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Blue Rapids, Kansas, next to her mother.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distance are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Exploring Life, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.