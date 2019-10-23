|
Susan Elaine Peck Susan Peck passed away peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Topeka, KS. She was born December 12, 1953 in Sheldon, MO to Hugh Robert Peck and Esther Dorothea Mach. She graduated from Cheyenne Wells High School in Cheyenne Wells, CO and went on to complete a BS in Math from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and a MS in Adult and Vocational Education from Pittsburg State University in Kansas.
Susan worked in several jobs after college, however, the past 30 years have been spent working in Adult Education at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeeville, KS and providing oversight of Kansas Community College vocational programs statewide, first with the Kansas State Department of Education and then with the Kansas Board of Regents in Topeka. She traveled extensively throughout Kansas for her job. For pleasure she traveled throughout the United States and the United Kingdom with friends and family. She was also a great fan of Steven King and enjoyed reading and discussing all of his books and short stories.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents in Omega, OK. Survivors include her sister, Dorothy Sponsel (Robert) of Winfield, KS and brothers Hugh Robert "Sam" Peck, Jr. (Rebecca) of Fairview, OK and Sidney Peck (Dawndy) of Omega, OK, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and great grandnieces and grandnephews.
Susan was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2013. She was strong and fought the cancer valiantly, living each day to the fullest. She had a wonderful sense of humor and leaves behind many friends and family who loved her dearly. She will be missed.
Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Penwell-Gable, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Omega Cemetery in Omega, OK.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Susan's name to , , or Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019