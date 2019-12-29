|
Susan Elsturn (Burrow) Johnson Susan Elstun Burrow Johnson, age 76, passed away Monday December 16th, surrounded by family at St. Francis Hospital. She was born November 14, 1943 in Hammond, Indiana to Frank Henry and Elizabeth (Elstun) Burrow.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Betty. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Denny Puckett, and their children, Kelsey and Logan Hurd, Grant Puckett, Emily and Alex Wilson, and Hank Puckett; daughter and son-in-law, Cassie and Tag Gross, and their children Cooper Gross and Hagan Gross; and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Hank Burrow and Joel Burrow, Hank's wife Sandy, and her niece Kelly and Kelly's husband Major Patrick McDonald and their 3 children. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Tulsa Meals on Wheels. 12620 E 31 Street, Tulsa, OK 74146
The full obituary may be viewed at www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019