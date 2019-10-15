|
Susan Gayle Carey Susan Gayle Carey of Topeka, KS lost her battle with cancer among her closest friends and family on October 3, 2019. She was born Susan Gayle Trowbridge on February 22, 1950 in Manhattan, KS, daughter of Meda M. Trowbridge (Hampton) and Keith A. Trowbridge. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1968 and attended Kansas State University. She married John S. Carey in July of 1970, and celebrated her 49th anniversary with him just prior to her passing. She worked as an office manager at East Topeka Dental Associates for a number of years, before working in her family businesses in an invaluable role for the past 25 plus years. In addition, she was a fifty-year member of Loyal Chapter 176 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a devoted and committed wife and mother, who was a lifelong lover of music, travel, family time with her grandchildren, excellent literature, and delicious food.
She is survived by her husband, John Carey, her son, Matthew Carey and his wife, Malani Kuiper, as well as her two grandchildren, Bryce Carey (10) and Hayden Carey (7), a brother Tony (Bobbi) of Plano, TX, and sister, Teri, of Sublette, KS, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Midland Hospice of Topeka, KS at midlandcareconnection.org, or the Sunflower Music Festival at sunflowermusicfestival.org. A memorial celebration is planned for November 16 beginning at 4pm at the Fayman Gallery at 925 1/2 Massachusetts St. in downtown Lawrence, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019