Susan Marie Anspaugh Susan Marie Anspaugh was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on November 20, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1954 to John and Stella (Holler) Cain in Holton, Kansas.
She was married to Glenn E Anspaugh on November 18, 1973 and together they had two children, Tanya Marie and Craig Ryan. She was blessed with two beautiful grandsons that she adored, Ryan Ross and Carson James. Susan and Glenn were divorced on September 6, 2019.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Rossville Christian Church. The family will be welcoming friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 6 p.m. also at Rossville Christian Church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019