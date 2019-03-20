Home

Susan Metzger

Susan Metzger Obituary
Susan Metzger Susan Kathleen Metzger, 75, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Midland Care Hospice House.

Susan was born January 3, 1944, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late Tolbert and Anna Wigington Corwin. She graduated from Central High School, St. Joseph, in 1961 and Ottawa University with a B.A. in Health Care Management. She married S. Patrick Metzger on November 8, 1977. Susan worked for 37 years in the medical field as a Kansas certified E.M.T, Registered Respiratory Therapist, and Registered Diagnostic Cardiac Sonographer.

Susan is survived by her husband; children, Catherine Seitz, Kelly Anne Ganieany, Clayton Carr, Samuel Metzger, John Carr-Metzger, and Patrick A. Metzger; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, John Corwin of Omaha, Nebraska; and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Coleman.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation one hour prior. Susan was buried on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Mission Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online at

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
