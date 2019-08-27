|
Susanna "Susan" Caroline Horn, 86, passed away on August 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Janet after a short battle with cancer. Susan was born to Jack and Anna (Stremel) Liston on May 20, 1933 in LaCrosse, Kansas.
She graduated from Eskridge Rural High School in 1951 and married Ernest John Horn on May 23, 1951 at St. John Vianney Church, Eskridge. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2011. Susan was a teacher's aide at the Eskridge Grade School for 13 years and was a substitute teacher for one year. Susan and Ernie lived in Eskridge until 1995.
Susan loved to read, watch old movies and garden. She watched Jeopardy every day and was a huge fan of KU Basketball. She had a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She is survived by daughters, Rose (Dave) Varvel, Janet (Ben) Irvin, Rita (Mark) Horn, Mary Foust and Brenda Sloop; sons, David (Sandy) Horn and Tom (Debra) Horn, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by a sister, Helen. Susan was preceded in death by her husband Ernest, a son, John in 2001; and siblings, John Liston and Anne Owens.
Susan was cremated. A Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. On Thursday, August 29th, a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred heart Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Restoration Project, sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019