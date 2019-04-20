Susanna Casebier Susanna "Susie" Casebier, 71, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away April 17, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital. Susie was born on August 31, 1947 in Topeka. Daughter of John and Guadalupe (Carreno) Garcia. Susie graduated from Hayden High School. She married Ronald "Ronnie" E. Casebier on December 1, 1972, he preceded her in death on September 19, 1997.



Susie was very active in her church. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Susie loved to be around her family and spoil her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and crafts, and loved to watch television and play bingo. Susie worked at Security Benefit, and later retired after thirty one years.



She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband.



Susie is survived by her children, Terry (Denise) Casebier, Gary (Sherry) Casebier, and Eddy Casebier; brothers, Ed Garcia, Jim (Jolene) Garcia, and John (Valerie) Garcia; sisters, Carol Hinojosa, Monie De La Garza, Patty (Jeff) Guerrero, Becky (Joe) Nicoletti, Bobbi (Bill) Wheeler, and Cynthia (Joe) Gonzalez; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where parish rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m.



Family will receive friends again Tuesday before mass, starting at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made out to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Restoration Fund and sent in the care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603.