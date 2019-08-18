|
Suzanne Camille Short Suzanne Camille Short, 59, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas.
She was born on January 15, 1960 to Robert and Phyllis (Barrett) Aurner at Sacramento, Ca.
She was married to David Ralph Short; he preceded her in death in 1980.
Suzanne moved from California to Topeka, KS when she was six. She was a graduate of Topeka West High School; class of 1978. She obtained her bachelor's degree from Washburn University in 1991; graduating Magna Cum Laude. She worked and managed in jewelry sales. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, socializing, the outdoors, and spending time with her family.
Suzanne is survived by her father, Robert Aurner II of Carmel California; Son, David Short and wife Britt of Liberal, KS; Three Sisters, Sheryl VanDyke (Tony) of McMinnville, OR, Roxanne Wolf of Topeka, KS, Kathryn Aurner of Denver, CO; Brother, Robert Aurner III (Deana) of Topeka, KS; Four Grandchildren, Brooklyn, Peyton, McKenna, and Trenton; Companion, Lisa Lesser.
She was preceded in death by Mother, Phyllis Ann Aurner.
A celebration of Suzanne's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the chapel at Mount Hope Cemetery, 17th & Fairlawn, Topeka. Inurnment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 6931 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019