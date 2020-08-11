Suzanne Layne, 84, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 9:48 p.m., Thursday, August 6th, peacefully, at Cedars Health Care Center.
Suzanne was born in Elmira, New York on August 18, 1935, a daughter of Virginia (Stevens) and Donald Eugene Balcom.
Suzanne attended schools in upstate New York.
Suzanne was a member of the St. Anne's Episcopal Church, McPherson, Kansas.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and took great pride in providing for her family. She ministered to many people throughout her life and will be remembered as caring and loving to anyone she met.
Suzanne spent her life ministering to others. She was ordained a Deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas in 1994. She also loved baking with her grandchildren.
Suzanne was united in marriage to Robert P. Layne on May 23, 1979 in Wichita, Kansas.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of over 41 years, Robert P. Layne, of McPherson, Kansas; her children, Lynne Stein, of Highland Ranch, Colorado, Cathy Novak, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Elizabeth Sherby, of Mendham, New Jersey, Michael Sherby, of Lawrence, Kansas; her step-daughters, Deborah Eickbush of McPherson, Kansas and Margaret "Peggy" Layne of Wichita, Kansas; her brother Kent Balcom, of Markham, Virginia; her 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
and they can be sent in care of the Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.