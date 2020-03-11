Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Suzanne Lee Miller

Suzanne Lee Miller Obituary
Suzanne Lee Miller Suzanne Lee Miller, 74, of Wakarusa, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She was born March 4, 1946, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Fay E. and Estelle Lorraine (Toburen) Sears.

She is survived by her husband of the home, Larry, her sister Sherry Johnson of Ringglod, Georgia, her brother Steve Sears of San Francisco, two nieces, Kimberly Antone and Kelly Wortel, and of course her latest rescue dog, Maxwell Smart of the home as well.

A celebration of Suzanne's life will be scheduled for a later date.

Please no flowers and make any donations in her memory to the Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
