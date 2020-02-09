Home

Sylvia Colombo Sylvia Colombo, 81, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Countryside United Methodist Church. Eastern Star services will be provided by the Loyal Chapter No. 176 of the Order of Eastern Star. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the organization of the donor's choice.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Sylvia's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
