Sylvia Darlene (Reimer) Kuhlmeier Sylvia Darlene Kuhlmeier passed away peacefully at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, on June 28, 2019, at the age of 60.
She was born in Fowler, KS, on March 29, 1959, to Daniel and Martha Reimer who both preceded her in death along with her sister, Velma Tyson.
Sylvia was the loving wife of Brett Kuhlmeier. They were married October 29, 1994, and spent 24 wonderful years together.
She was the beloved mother of Kristianna Joy Kuhlmeier; dear sister of Julia (John) Warkentin, Laura (Mark) Pearce, Ivan (Gerri) Reimer, and Carl (Angie) Reimer; dear sister-in-law to Debra (Ignacio) Duran; dear aunt to Jodie Stutzman, Jamie McHale, Ashley Norman, Maria Duran, Candice Reimer, Holly Reimer, Bethany Reimer, Jesse Warkentin, Justin Tyson, Juan Duran, Dylan Reimer, Emmett Reimer, Braxton Duran, Nathaniel Reimer, and Brian Reimer; and dear great aunt of 11 nieces and nephews, dear cousin and friend to many.
Sylvia was an accomplished woman. After graduating from Meade High School in 1977, she went to Tabor College where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1981. She continued her education at Emporia State University and received a Master's in Library Science Degree in 1985. She loved her library career, working at Washburn University, and she was the Director of Library Services at Tabor College, her Alma Mater, and Missouri State University - West Plains where she also worked as the Registrar. In 1987, Sylvia was awarded with the New Members Round Table Professional Development Grant and was an active member of the New Members Round Table for the American Library Association.
Sylvia served the Lord faithfully and would spread His love with family and friends. She was a loving, dedicated wife and mother, making sure her family, friends, and associates knew it through her kind, compassionate, and generous character. Reading was a passion for her, and she frequently offered suggestions on which books to read next. She also loved playing the organ.
The memorial service will be held at Topeka Bible Church, 1135 SW College, Topeka, KS, 66604, at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BMT Research Fund @ the Foundation for BJH, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140, St. Louis, MO 63110, or Michigan Education Savings Program, PO Box 1663, West Plains, MO 65775, and are appreciated.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019