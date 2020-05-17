|
|
Sylvia Mae Hall Sylvia Mae Hall, died peacefully in Fairfax Virginia on April 18, 2020 at the age of 80.
Sylvia is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and her sister, Virginia Peters, of Topeka Kansas. Sylvia is preceded in death by her Late husband, David Hall; her Late first husband Jerry Woerner; her parents, Leland Miller and Charlotte Wyatt; and her brother, Preston Miller.
Sylvia was born on August 30, 1939 in McPherson Kansas. Sylvia's family moved to Holton Kansas in 1950, where she graduated from Holton High School in 1957, Sylvia attended Emporia State Teachers College and later, Washburn University. Sylvia married Jerry Dean Woerner in 1959, with whom she had her three children. Sylvia divorced and later married David H. Hall in 1972.
A funeral service will be held at Fairfax United Methodist Church, in Fairfax Virginia, at a date to be determined. Sylvia's full obituary may be viewed on the Funeral Home's website (moneyandking.com), where you can also share a memory of Sylvia, offer words of condolence to her family, and see donation options.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020