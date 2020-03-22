|
Sylvia Montgomery Sylvia U. Montgomery, 95, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
Sylvia was born August 29, 1924, in Topeka, the daughter of Jacob and Catherine Allendorf Herman. Sylvia married John E. Montgomery on January 25, 1958. She was a wonderful homemaker.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Edward Montgomery (Mary Beth), Barbara Cobuluis (John) and Stephen Montgomery (April); six grandchildren, Matthew and Brian Montgomery, Nicholas (Erin) and Michael Cobuluis, Brady and Britany Montgomery; one great-grandchild, Alexander Cobuluis; nephews, Tom and Jim Herman, whom Sylvia helped raise as their mother for several years; and many other nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, their first born, John Edward, Jr., two grandsons, Andrew John Montgomery and Dennis Alan Montgomery, and her 10 brothers and one sister.
The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice or St. Joseph Church Restoration Fund, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020