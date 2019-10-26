Home

Sylvia Palenske Obituary
Sylvia Palenske Sylvia Eugenia Palenske, 79, Alma, Kansas, passed away on October 22, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, on Sunday October 27, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm. Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 218 W 2nd Street, Alma, at 11am on Monday October 28, 2019. Burial to follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Alma.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.

To leave Sylvia's family a message and to view the full obituary visit PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
