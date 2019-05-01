|
Tara Lynn Kelly Tara Lynn Kelly, 30, of Evergreen, Colorado completed her life journey on April 20, 2019 at the Denver Hospice.
Tara was born September 20, 1988 in Topeka, Kansas.
She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas in 2011 and her nursing degree from the Denver College of Nursing in 2018.
Tara loved music and interacting with others. A Few of Tara's favorite things to do were attending concerts at Red Rocks amphitheater in Denver Colorado, cuddling with her dog Elko and traveling to new places and meeting new people.
Tara fought her disease as hard as she could and never gave up. She stayed strong through all of her unfortunate struggles with her health and has been a source of inspiration to many.
Friends and family will bear witness that Tara's gifts allowed her to light up any room and befriend any stranger. She lived every day to its fullest and encouraged everyone to do the same.
Tara is survived by parents Jack and Carrie Kelly, brother Kyle Kelly, sister in law at heart, Justine Umscheid, grandmother Mary Sue Kelly, uncle Jim Kelly, aunt Susan Hocker, cousins Annie, Jared and Amy, fiance Carl Cox, grandparents Larry and Cheryl Mather along with friends too numerous to count. Tara is preceded in her death by her grandparent Floyd Kelly. A celebration of life will be held at the Civic Center in Auburn, KS May 4 at 6:00 pm.
Donations made in Tara's memory will be used to help fund an event held in Tara's name, 5K4TK; a 5K run to raise awareness of melanoma. Donations can be made online (gofundme.com).
Tara's love is like a butterfly, it goes where it pleases, and it pleases wherever it goes.
Jack, Carrie, Kyle and Justine would like to thank the Kelly, Hocker and Marple Families, Carl and Lynda Cox and all of Tara's and our incredible friends for their unwavering love and support for the last three very difficult years.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019